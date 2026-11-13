Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League C
team-logoLuxembourg
Stade de Luxembourg
team-logoEstonia
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

Luxembourg vs Estonia live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Luxembourg vs Estonia
Luxembourg
Estonia
UEFA Nations League C

Luxembourg face Estonia in UEFA Nations League C. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from a part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Luxembourg vs Estonia: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5
Stade de Luxembourg

Luxembourg host Estonia at the Stade de Luxembourg in Nations League Group 4 in League C, with both sides chasing important points in the table.

After three defeats in their last three competitive matches, Jeff Strasser's Luxembourg sit bottom of the group.

Estonia arrive with considerably more momentum. Jurgen Henn's team are unbeaten in the current Nations League campaign and sit second in the group.

In early October, Estonia won the first meeting 1-0. Luxembourg need a response on home soil.

For details on how to watch, including broadcast and streaming information, see below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening with Luxembourg and Estonia?

Luxembourg have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. They lost their most recent match 2-0 to Bulgaria, having previously fallen 3-0 to Iceland. Across those five games, they scored twice and conceded eight goals.

Estonia have two wins, three draws and no defeats from their last five matches. They drew their most recent game 0-0 with Iceland, having beaten Luxembourg 1-0 before that. Estonia scored three goals and conceded only one across those five games.

LUX

LUX - Form

ALB
W0-1
BGR
W1-2
ISL
L0-3
EST
L1-0
BGR
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
EST

EST - Form

LTU
W1-0
ISL
D1-1
BGR
D0-0
LUX
W1-0
ISL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Luxembourg vs Estonia: line-ups

Luxembourg vs Estonia Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Strasser

Luxembourg vs Estonia: form

LUX

LUX - Form

ALB
W0-1
BGR
W1-2
ISL
L0-3
EST
L1-0
BGR
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
EST

EST - Form

LTU
W1-0
ISL
D1-1
BGR
D0-0
LUX
W1-0
ISL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Luxembourg vs Estonia: head-to-head record

Head to Head

LuxembourgDrawEstonia
0
1
3
UEFA Nations League C
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
4
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
FT
Friendlies
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
1
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
FT
1Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored1/4

Luxembourg vs Estonia: the tables

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
IcelandIcelandISL
422071+68
D
W
W
D
2
EstoniaEstoniaEST
413021+16
D
W
D
D
3
BulgariaBulgariaBGR
411235-24
W
L
D
L
4
LuxembourgLuxembourgLUX
410327-53
L
L
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google