Luuk de Jong on continuing his professional career: ‘I’m open to that’

Luuk de Jong has not ruled out a return to PSV as a player. He spoke ahead of the Champions League match between FC Porto and PSV on Ziggo Sport.

The 36-year-old striker suffered a cruciate ligament injury last season while playing for Porto. He did not play for the Portuguese club again and has been without a club since this summer.

"Things are going really well," he told Ziggo Sport on Tuesday. "My knee is doing well too. It's now ten months since the operation, so the knee is fine in principle and I'm ready for a nice new adventure."

Asked about a potential new adventure, he said: "It has to be special. It really has to convince me and my family that we'll have a good life there and be at a good club. And if that doesn't come along, I'd be at peace with that too. It's not as though I have to keep playing football at all costs."

"Everyone knows what kind of player I am. I'm a player who needs to play in a top team in the league. Porto have already made an offer. At the time, I said I wasn't going to do that any more. We felt we wanted to go home and see what else might come up."

"So there isn't much left, to be honest. I'm honest about that too. It would really have to be a top club looking for an impact substitute for the final minutes. And I know the chances of that are very small, given my injury and my age. Or it would have to be in a nice country where life is very good for the family and the school is good for the children too."

Reporter Noa Vahle asked whether the United States or the Middle East were also options. De Jong replied: "It could be all sorts of places. I'm open to listening to anything. Plenty of things come up, just nothing yet that makes me think: that's what I have to do."

On a return to PSV, De Jong said: "I've closed that chapter. PSV are my club, and we're in close contact. Never say never in football; something can always happen. But I don't expect that to happen any more."

Vahle asked what would have to happen for him to return after all. "There would have to be a real emergency and they'd have to be looking for someone," De Jong replied. Vahle then pointed out that perhaps that is the case now. PSV currently have three injured strikers: Alassane Pléa, Ricardo Pepi and Sam Lammers.

"The need probably isn't great enough. I don't think so," replied De Jong, who has not been approached by coach Peter Bosz either. "No, no. I speak to Peter often enough, but we haven't talked about that."