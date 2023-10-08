Lusail stadium: Qatar's iconic venue known for Messi's crowning glory a fitting platform for Asian Cup 2023 final

Lionel Messi lifted the prestigious World Cup for the very first time in 2022 and football fans, both who proclaim the Argentinean as the greatest and otherwise, cannot do away with the picture perfect moment in Doha last year which was etched in their memory forever.

It was at the Lusail Stadium where this historic moment took place. And in 100 days or so, the very same venue would witness an iconic football battle amongst the very best in the continent. The final of the 2023 Asian Cup will be hosted at the iconic Lusail on February 10th, 2024 with a rapturous crowd of 80000 football aficionados cheering for their favourites.

This Asian Cup has a special significance as Qatar would host a major football tournament in the aftermath of the successful 2022 World Cup where the world witnessed some of the best footballing games and atmosphere.

Article continues below

All eyes will be on the Japanese national team, who last won their Asian Cup in Doha back in 2011 against the mighty Australians. On current form and rankings, Japan will be the cynosure of everyone’s eyes. With their attractive style of play which captured the imagination of the fans at the World Cup. They defeated the Spaniards and the Germans and emerged from flying colours from what was dubbed as a Group of Death.

Getty Images

Their victory over Germany was no fluke as they thrashed them 4-1 yet again with Hansi Flick being the best person to testify.

The likes of Takumo Asano, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, Ao Tanaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu, led wonderfully by the Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, are a match for any team in the world, let alone Asia. With crafty and talented players galore in the squad, Japan will be confident of repeating their 2011 success this time around. Hajime Moriyasu is amongst the shrewdest tacticians and knows the recipe to get the best out of young players at his disposal.

And what better way to do it than at the Lusail stadium which entered footballing folklore when it played hosts to one of the greatest World Cup finals ever in 2022, which ended in a crowning moment for one of the greatest players the sport has seen - Lionel Messi.

Moreover, the beautiful stadium is a shining beacon of modern architecture, with its iconic design inspired by the interplay between light and shadows which symbolises the famous Arabic lantern called Fanar. Not to mention the state-of-the-art facilities like the Advanced Cooling System, waste water recycling and what not.

One thing is certain, with Asian football on the rise, as we witnessed during the 2022 World Cup with the likes of Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea impressing, the 2023 Asian Cup final will be held at a fitting venue.