Lusail Stadium, 2022 World Cup final venue, hosts Lusail Super Cup after a glittering ceremony

Lusail Stadium witnessed Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal take on Egypt's Zamalek in the Lusail Super Cup game on Friday.

Lusail Stadium will host the World Cup final on 18 December 2022

There was also a concert by Egyptian superstar Amr Diab

Lusail Super Cup was played between Egyptian and Saudi Arabian champions

WHAT HAPPENED? With just over 10 weeks to go for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lusail Stadium hosted a Lusail Super Cup game between Egypt's Zamalek and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. The specially organised match saw the two sides play out an exciting 1-1 draw, with Al Hilal triumphing 4-1 after a penalty shootout.

The newly-built Lusail Stadium is set to host the 2022 World Cup final and is the biggest stadium in Qatar. The stadium also hosted a concert by Egyptian musician Amr Diab before the game on Friday. The event was attended by 77,575 fans. Interestingly, Lusail Stadium has a capacity of 80,000.

WHAT THEY SAID: H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), said: “The Lusail Super Cup was yet another memorable night in the lead-up to the biggest mega-event ever to be held in our country and region: the FIFA World Cup. The event offered a taste of the spine-tingling atmosphere fans can expect when they travel to Qatar in November and December. With the World Cup only weeks away, Qatar is ready to host a landmark edition of the greatest show on Earth.”

Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said: “With only 72 days to go until the big kick-off, Qatar is ready to host a unique version of the FIFA World Cup. Fans from everywhere will be welcomed with open arms. They should expect amazing football on the pitch and incredible experiences off it. Qatar will deliver a range of entertainment to suit every taste and budget. This will be a FIFA World Cup to remember for everyone who attends and the billions tuning in across the globe.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lusail Stadium will host 10 matches during the 2022 World Cup, starting with the group stage game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on 22 November, 2022. The stadium is located in Lusail City, about 15 km north of Doha. The stadium's design, mainly its shape and facade, is inspired primarily by bowls, vessels and art pieces popular across the Arab region. The design is also based on the interplay between light and shadows, a characteristic which is seen on the popular Arab lanterns called Fanar.

STORY IN THREE PICS:

SC

SC