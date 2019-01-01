Luqman to be called up by Kim Swee, but his protection is priority

Malaysia U-22 boss Ong Kim Swee is more interested in letting talented young forward Luqman Hakim grow at his own pace.

While Malaysia U-22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee is excited at the potential shown by talented young forward Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin, he is more interested in letting the youngster grow at his own pace.

The 17-year old forward, who will sign with Belgian club KV Kortrijk when he turns 18 next year and recently appeared on The Guardian's best 60 world young footballers list, is apparently on Kim Swee's preliminary call-up list for the coming 2019 SEA Games.

"Luqman is already on my list, but his selection in the final squad depends on how he performs in training and friendly matches.

"Everyone knows he has the potential to play at a higher level, but we must avoid rushing him. He has only played for Malaysia U-19, but not higher. We must provide him ample time to prove himself with the U-22 and the senior teams in the future. If we are hasty, we may end up negatively affecting his growth in the future. We must think it through and give him time," said the former SEA Games winning coach.

