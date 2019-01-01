Lukaku’s agent tips Man Utd to land 'top players' in summer transfer window

The Red Devils are expected to be busy over the coming weeks, with Federico Pastorello seeing them enjoying a "lot of success"

will “be able to convince top players” to join the club this summer, claims Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello.

The Red Devils are expected to spend big once the next opportunity to recruit presents itself.

A sixth-place finish in 2018-19 and failure to qualify for the has left those at Old Trafford with another rebuild to undertake.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that he faces a tough task, with United having slipped further behind their Premier League rivals than they would have liked.

Their struggles over recent years, and a lack of elite European football, may make it difficult for them to land the calibre of player they require.

They remain one of the biggest clubs on the planet, though, and Pastorello believes Solskjaer will be able to make notable additions.

He told Sky Sports: "I think Manchester United will have a lot of success in the summer bringing in players.

"There will be a lot of work for Mr [Ed] Woodward but they will be able to convince the top players to come because the brand is amazing, one of the best in the world."

Speculation has suggested that Lukaku could form part of the comings and goings at United, with Pastorello having previously revealed that the Belgian striker’s future remains “very open”.

A number of top teams are likely to be busy this summer, with United not the only ones in need of sizeable investment.

"One of the top movers, in my opinion, will be ," added Pastorello.

“For two summers they did not spend much but they have called back [Zinedine] Zidane and there will be a big revolution. The team needs to be younger so there will be a domino effect from that. I expect a very interesting market."

Pastorello believes more eye-watering deals will be pushed through in the next window, as an ongoing consequence of Neymar’s €222 million (£200m/$262m) switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, but believes asking prices will return to normal in time.

He added: "The Neymar case is one I understand more because he is like a cash machine with image rights and sponsors. I was more shocked about the fee paid for [Ousmane] Dembele. This shocked me more than Neymar. paid 80 million for a goalkeeper [Kepa Arrizabalaga] who was at Bilbao and not at Madrid!

"I think this is the trend for the next four or five years. After that, if you ask me if it will keep going, I have my personal doubts but there has to be a limit to everything. It's like the stock exchange, like a wave going up and down."