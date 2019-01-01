Lukaku left out of Man Utd squad for Oslo trip as Inter transfer rumours continue to swirl

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again decided to leave a prized asset on the sidelines, with a rumoured move to Italy still on the cards

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not included Romelu Lukaku in his latest squad for a clash with Kristiansund on Tuesday, amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to .

The Belgian striker has not seen a single minute of action during the Red Devils pre-season campaign, missing wins against Perth Glory, Leeds, Inter and .

Solskjaer has previously insisted that 26-year-old is struggling to shake off a niggling injury, but he has taken part in training with the senior squad as well as solo fitness sessions over the last month.

Lukaku expressed a desire to play in back in April and Inter have been chasing his signature ever since, but a deal has not yet been agreed between the two clubs.

The centre-forward has been left out of Solskjaer's latest 26-man squad, which is likely to fuel rumours of an imminent move even further.

Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to sign Lukaku