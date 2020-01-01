Lukaku is intelligent and physically devastating - Musso

The Belgium international has helped turn the San Siro outfit into Serie A contenders and the Udinese shot-stopper has been impressed

goalkeeper Juan Musso says Romelu Lukaku is "physically devastating" and has been impressed by the striker's partnership with Lautaro Martinez.

The international joined the Italian side from last August and has found his form in .

Lukaku has netted 18 times in 28 appearances for the Nerazzurri, who sit three points behind at the summit of the top-flight.

Inter visit Udinese on Sunday looking to end their run of three draws in a row and Musso is wary of the threat Lukaku poses.

"Lukaku is physically devastating," the international told Gazzetta dello Sport's SportWeek. "He has a nice left foot and he's an intelligent player, he always makes the right decision in the final third.

"He's formed a beautiful partnership with Lautaro."

Speaking of the 22-year-old Argentine sensation, who has scored 16 times in all competitions this term, Musso added: "I grew up with Lautaro at Racing Avellaneda.

"We arrived in at the same time, two years ago, and we still haven't been able to see each other off the pitch. We speak on WhatsApp though, and we see each other with the national team.

"He's always focused. He brings out the best of himself in any situation. He arrived at Racing at the age of 17 and immediately we saw how strong he was. He has the mentality of a big-game player.

"He's the complete attacker. He always has the ball under control, he can work with his back to goal and he can shoot from anywhere."

Musso is also a fan of Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, though he feels Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are ahead of him when discussing on the best shot-stoppers in the world.

"The strongest goalkeeper in Serie A is Handanovic. I like him because he is calm and good with the ball at his feet," he added.

"The best in the world is Oblak of , then Ter Stegen of . Then it's Handanovic again."

Udinese are 14th in the Serie A table after losing 3-2 to and 2-0 to and sit seven points behind the final qualifying spot, which is currently held by .