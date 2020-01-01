Lukaku: A dream to follow in Ronaldo, Vieri & Adriano’s footsteps at Inter

The Belgian striker made a move to Serie A in the summer of 2019 having made no secret of his desire to play at Inter and work under Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku claims to be living the dream at , with it always an ambition of his to follow in the footsteps of San Siro legends such as Ronaldo, Christian Vieri and Adriano.

The international got his wish during the summer transfer window of 2019.

After two seasons at Manchester United, a £75 million ($98m) deal took the 26-year-old to .

Lukaku had made no secret of his desire to test himself in at some stage, having grown up idolising iconic figures who once graced that division.

He is now treading a similar path to the likes of Vieri and Brazilian duo Ronaldo and Adriano.

There is some way for him to go before he can claim to be held in the same regard by a demanding Nerazzurri fan base, but 18 goals in 27 appearances represents a decent return.

Lukaku is loving life in Milan, telling Tiki Taka of his move from the Premier League: “It was a great feeling.

“To play in Italy and for Inter was a dream I had.

“The first final I watched as a kid was Inter- . I wanted to play for Inter, who always had great strikers like Ronaldo, Vieri and Adriano.”

While getting the chance to fill the boots of some legendary strikers that went before him, Lukaku’s switch to Inter has also allowed him to deliver on a promise made to Antonio Conte.

Back in 2015, when he was on the books at , the burly frontman claims to have set himself the challenge of one day working under a highly-rated Italian coach.

He was denied that opportunity in , but is now helping to lead a title challenge in Serie A.

Lukaku said of his desire to play for Conte: “Everything started in a friendly between Belgium and Italy.

“'I noticed that he played with two attackers, Eder and [Graziano] Pelle, and they created a lot of chances.

“I understood that with his style of playing, I would have had a lot of chances to score and it would enhance my physical abilities.

“After the game, we talked a little and he told me that he was going to , but it wasn't possible for me to follow him there. So, I told him that if he went somewhere else in the future, I would follow him.”

Lukaku has honoured that promise but still has much to do if he is to help Conte deliver tangible success in his debut campaign at Inter, with a run of three successive 1-1 draws leaving an ambitious outfit three points adrift of reigning champions .