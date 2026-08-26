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Luis Enrique leaves Ousmane Dembélé out of the squad for the match with Lille

Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique has dropped Ousmane Dembélé from the Paris Saint-Germain squad with immediate effect. The Frenchman does not have to report back until Monday, according to several French media outlets, including RMC.

Dembélé went off at half-time in Sunday's 2-2 draw between Stade Rennes and PSG. The forward was not happy at all about it.

After the World Cup, he cut short his holiday to link up with Luis Enrique's side as quickly as possible. Even so, the Spanish manager now believes it will do Dembélé good to take things easy for a while.

The Ballon d'Or winner does not have to report to training on Wednesday or Thursday, and he will also miss Friday's game against LOSC Lille.

According to the French media, though, there is no question of a strained relationship. Enrique and Dembélé have resolved it.

Nor was Dembélé the only player taken off after 45 minutes on Sunday. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia also made way and Mika Godts replaced him.

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