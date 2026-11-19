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Luis Diaz is an automatic starter at Bayern Munich when fit. Barcelona had also hoped to secure the Colombian's services.

Barcelona sporting director Deco still regrets missing out on Diaz. Asked in an interview with Catalunya Radio which player he would have liked to sign in the past, Deco named the 29-year-old Bayern Munich left winger.

A move for the then Liverpool player proved particularly difficult because of Barcelona's financial situation. Diaz ultimately joined Bayern Munich for €70 million. Since arriving in Munich, he has scored 31 goals and provided 24 assists in 62 appearances. He is currently out with a torn muscle fibre bundle.

Barcelona also had Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams on their list that summer, as did Bayern Munich. Despite reports of an imminent move to Barcelona to join his national-team mate Lamine Yamal, the Spanish winger ultimately extended his contract in Bilbao by ten years.

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Diaz was not the only player Bayern Munich beat Barcelona to in summer 2025. Barcelona were also said to be in pole position for Jonathan Tah but could not guarantee the Germany international they would be able to register him because of the club's financial difficulties. Tah ultimately joined the German record champions on a free transfer and has since formed their first-choice centre-back pairing with Dayot Upamecano.