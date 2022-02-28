Kepa Arrizabalga fired a penalty high into the crowd at Wembley on Sunday to hand Liverpool Carabao Cup final glory, with one lucky Reds supporter claiming an unexpected souvenir as he caught the Chelsea goalkeeper’s spot-kick.

After 120 minutes of entertaining but goalless action at the home of English football, the first major silverware of the 2021-22 campaign was handed out following a test of nerve from 12 yards.

There were 21 successful efforts recorded, including one from Reds shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, before Spain international Kepa stepped up and blazed miles over the crossbar to gift a sought-after trophy to Liverpool.

Where did Kepa’s penalty come down?

The 27-year-old never looked comfortable walking up to the spot, having been brought on in the closing stages of extra-time to keep out efforts from Liverpool.

He failed in that quest, having replaced the impressive Edouard Mendy, and cost his side dear when drilling a terrible shot way back into the hoards of Liverpool supporters positioned behind the net he was trying to hit.

The ball sailed several rows into the stands, where it came down into the arms of a Liverpool supporter that landed himself a surprising memento.

Somebody I knows dad was the lucky one to make the catch 😂 pic.twitter.com/lBxZeIUNwU — R.S (@ryan_scott99) February 27, 2022

The bigger picture

With a Carabao Cup triumph safely wrapped up, Liverpool and their loyal fan base are now turning collective sights towards more prestigious prizes.

Article continues below

A Premier League title bid remains on the cards at Anfield, while progress has been made to the fifth round of the FA Cup and last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds will be back in knockout action on Wednesday when playing host to Norwich, with a quarter-final spot up for grabs in the FA Cup, before then welcoming West Ham to Merseyside on Saturday for a fixture that has precious top-flight points on the line.

Further reading