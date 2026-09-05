Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente was full of pride after the 1-3 win over NEC. The Rotterdam club went into the game against a turbulent backdrop because of the transfer saga surrounding Anis Hadj Moussa, which made the performance "all the more impressive", Valente told ESPN.

"I don't want to say too much about that, of course it's clear what is going on," Valente said in response to Hadj Moussa's situation. "Big sums are involved, so that is difficult for someone. What eventually happens with it is up to them. I don't want to get too involved in it."

Hadj Moussa is reportedly in line to earn around €50 million over five years at Ittihad Club. Feyenoord still have to agree to let him go, however, and that has not happened yet. At the moment, there is a bid of around €40 million on the table at De Kuip.

Still, Valente made it clear his team-mate's absence had an impact. "Of course it is annoying, it brings a bit of unrest," he said. "But that makes it all the more impressive how we stood here today as a team. We handled it very well, this is what supporters want to see."

Jerayno Schaken, 17, then stole the show for Feyenoord in the second half. His goal made him the youngest goalscoring debutant ever in the Eredivisie.

"A phenomenon, isn't he," Valente laughed. "No, we must not go too fast. He is doing really well in training and got to take his chance today. What a goal, that is quality."

Valente was just as impressed by what came after it. "I'm super proud of him. What is also nice is that after his goal he played in a very mature way. That is very impressive at his age, that he does not only go for those actions. He saw it out very maturely."