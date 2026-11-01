Birthday battle! Under-fire Spalletti demands unbreakable fight from Juve stars after retreat

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has called for an unbreakable mental reaction from his team ahead of Sunday's Serie A clash with Napoli. Following a 2-0 loss to Genoa and a mandatory pre-match retreat, Spalletti expressed determination to get Juventus back on track.
Under-fire Juventus seek immediate response in Turin
Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium under immense pressure following a 2-2 midweek defeat at Genoa. Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali delivered a stern dressing-room address after the club's third league loss, placing the squad in a pre-match retreat.
The match coincides with Juventus celebrating their 129th birthday on 1 November.
Spalletti faces his former club Napoli, whom he guided to the Serie A title in 2023.
Spalletti demands mental resilience from squad
Addressing reporters in his pre-match press conference, Spalletti stressed that mental fortitude will decide the contest. "There is only one way to win matches, and that is to show greater determination," Spalletti stated.
"We need something unbreakable, because physical strength can fade, but mental strength cannot."
"The team and I want to get Juventus back on track. That is what we live and work for, and we have to earn back the respect that some people have taken away from us," the coach declared.
Spalletti backs team retreat and hails Allegri friendship
Spalletti defended the club's decision to enforce a squad retreat ahead of the fixture. "When things are not going well, a training retreat can be useful... I believe that same emotional connection can help us rediscover the quiet authority that earns people's respect," Spalletti noted.
He also paid tribute to Napoli boss Allegri: "I would be pleased to have Max alongside me on the bench. I will go and find him after the match because he is a great friend and a great coach."
Spalletti confirmed he remains comfortable managing under intense scrutiny.
Bianconeri aim to kickstart Serie A campaign
Juventus target a vital home victory to ease mounting pressure and jump ahead of Napoli in the table.
Spalletti will make final selection decisions ahead of kick-off at the Allianz Stadium.
The Bianconeri enter Sunday's fixture determined to deliver for their supporters.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.