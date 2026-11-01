Birthday battle! Under-fire Spalletti demands unbreakable fight from Juve stars after retreat

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Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has called for an unbreakable mental reaction from his team ahead of Sunday's Serie A clash with Napoli. Following a 2-0 loss to Genoa and a mandatory pre-match retreat, Spalletti expressed determination to get Juventus back on track.

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Under-fire Juventus seek immediate response in Turin

Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium under immense pressure following a 2-2 midweek defeat at Genoa. Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali delivered a stern dressing-room address after the club's third league loss, placing the squad in a pre-match retreat.

The match coincides with Juventus celebrating their 129th birthday on 1 November.

Spalletti faces his former club Napoli, whom he guided to the Serie A title in 2023.

Spalletti demands mental resilience from squad

Addressing reporters in his pre-match press conference, Spalletti stressed that mental fortitude will decide the contest. "There is only one way to win matches, and that is to show greater determination," Spalletti stated.

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"We need something unbreakable, because physical strength can fade, but mental strength cannot."

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"The team and I want to get Juventus back on track. That is what we live and work for, and we have to earn back the respect that some people have taken away from us," the coach declared.

Spalletti backs team retreat and hails Allegri friendship

Spalletti defended the club's decision to enforce a squad retreat ahead of the fixture. "When things are not going well, a training retreat can be useful... I believe that same emotional connection can help us rediscover the quiet authority that earns people's respect," Spalletti noted.

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He also paid tribute to Napoli boss Allegri: "I would be pleased to have Max alongside me on the bench. I will go and find him after the match because he is a great friend and a great coach."

Spalletti confirmed he remains comfortable managing under intense scrutiny.

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Bianconeri aim to kickstart Serie A campaign

Juventus target a vital home victory to ease mounting pressure and jump ahead of Napoli in the table.

Spalletti will make final selection decisions ahead of kick-off at the Allianz Stadium.

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The Bianconeri enter Sunday's fixture determined to deliver for their supporters.