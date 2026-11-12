Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Joan Laporta BarcaGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

'Loyalty that never ends': Barcelona opens the door to burial for its fans at the Camp Nou!

Follow GOAL on Google

A press report revealed today, Thursday, a major surprise concerning the Camp Nou stadium, as Barcelona fans will be able to bury their dead at the heart of the Barça ground.

Advertisement

The "Guardian" reports that Barcelona fans will soon be able to support the club for life and beyond, remaining devoted even after death. Eternal loyalty, though, comes at a price.

As part of the Camp Nou development project, the club has opened the "Barcelona Memorial", a space for 26,000 urns where fans can rest their ashes once the final whistle sounds.

Backing the team from the next world costs 2,490 euros (2,082 pounds sterling) for 10 years or 6,000 euros for 50 years, with an annual maintenance fee of 70 euros.

Want to guarantee your eternal place? That will set you back 10,000 euros, plus another 490 euros for a commemorative plaque.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maria Elena Fort, the club's vice-president for institutional affairs, unveiled the memorial with a personal story. "When my grandfather died many years ago, he said that the only thing he wanted was to be buried next to Barcelona's stadium so that he could hear the roar of the goals in the afterlife. Many fans dream of the same thing," she said.

Related Topics

Details of the "Barcelona Memorial"

Designed by the architect Kike Montoya, the memorial consists of four large illuminated squares. The commemorative plaques will sit on a glass wall backlit with LED lights.

Behind a mural marking the key moments of the club's 125-year history, the urns will be kept.

Advertisement

Rival Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Espanyol already have smaller collective graves at their stadiums.

Development works at Barcelona's stadium

Renovation of the stadium begins late next year, and the club says more than a thousand fans have already booked their places. Those contributions will go towards the eye-watering cost of redeveloping a ground that first opened in 1957.

Advertisement

Back in 2023, the club launched a plan to lift capacity from 99,354 to 105,000, 15,000 more than Wembley and enough to make it the second-largest football stadium in the world, behind only the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Initially pegged at 900 million euros, the cost now approaches two billion. Non-season ticket holders are footing much of it, having watched prices double in recent years.

Advertisement

Delays and labour disputes

Delays and labour disputes have dogged the project. In 2024, Barcelona admitted, among other things, that more than a thousand subcontractors had not been paid for overtime work.

The work is due to finish later this year, though the club will spend part of next season at the Olympic Stadium (capacity 55,926) while a roof is fitted at the Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Barcelona top La Liga

Barcelona sit top of the Spanish league on 33 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

 

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

View Author Profile