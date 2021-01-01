Lovren opens up on why he left Liverpool and Salah friendship

The defender moved to Russia after making just 10 Premier League appearances for the Reds last season

Dejan Lovren has said he has no regrets about leaving Liverpool and joining Zenit St Petersburg ahead of the current season.

The Croatian defender spent six seasons at Anfield, where he won a Champions League and Premier League title with the Reds.

But after playing sparingly under Jurgen Klopp last season, Lovren opted to leave and take up a new challenge in Russia.

What was said?

“I don’t regret anything,” Lovren told The Athletic, adding that Liverpool's spate of defensive injuries this season haven't made him question his decision to leave.

“When I took my decision, it was the right thing to do at that moment with that state of mind. I cannot say, ‘Ah…’.

“It’s like saying after the draw has already taken place, ‘Why didn’t you circle the correct lotto numbers?’, as if you knew that was going to happen. It doesn’t work like that."

“It was difficult because I had a life there with the kids going to school,” Lovren added on leaving Merseyside.

“My wife and I had our daily habits. And when you have friends like with me and [Mohamed] Salah, of course, you’re disappointed you are leaving.

"But you understand that it’s part of football. In a football career, you are bound to change clubs at times. I accepted it. I moved on quite quickly because I was straightaway focused on my next challenge with Zenit.

“I still watch the Liverpool games when I have the time and also the Spanish, German and French leagues too. In every league I have international team-mates or players I have played with.

"Of course, I still love Liverpool and want to see them do well. I’ve been talking with (Xherdan) Shaqiri a bit. The captain Jordan Henderson, we message, and with Gini (Wijnaldum) too. But Salah is in first place!"

The bigger picture

Lovren's decision to join Zenit has paid off, as he's been a vital part of a side that recently clinched the Russian Premier League title.

He was also recently named in Croatia's squad for Euro 2020 and he is set to play a big role once again for the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have failed to defend their Premier League title with Manchester City winning the league going away in 2020-21.

The Reds will finish the season without a trophy and are locked in a heated battle to seal a top-four spot and a place in next season's Champions League.

