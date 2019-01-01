'Lot of rubbish!' - Robertson dismisses report he told Tierney to quit Celtic

The 25-year-old took to social media to deny the claim amid rumours Tierney could join Arsenal

defender Andrew Robertson has dismissed claims he urged team-mate Kieran Tierney to quit for the sake of his career.

Bhoys left-back Tierney has reportedly already been the subject of one failed £15 million ($19m) bid from after helping Celtic complete an historic triple treble last season.

Transfer consultant Ian McGarry claimed Tierney's chat with Scotland colleague Robertson has convinced the 22-year-old he should pursue a move south of the border.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, he said: "The second thing that has changed for Kieran Tierney is speaking to his international team-mate Andy Robertson.

Lot of rubbish https://t.co/TYlzTNyA7o — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 24, 2019

"Having won the at the end of last season, he's told Tierney 'look, don't default your career for the sake of staying at the club you support'."

But Scotland skipper Robertson took to social media on Monday to distance himself from McGarry's suggestion, quote tweeting an article about the subject with the post "lot of rubbish".

Celtic are reluctant to lose Tierney and the player still has four years remaining on his existing deal with the Scottish giants.

Arsenal, though, are unlikely to be deterred as boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild his squad for next season after missing out on the Champions League.

Tierney has played in a number of positions for Celtic, featuring at centre-back, centre-midfield and left-wing in addition to his most-natural left-back role.

As well as reports linking him to north London, there have been some rumours of a reunion with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester as the former Hoops boss looks to put his own mark on the Fox's squad.

Robertson was released by Celtic at U15 level and but moved to fellow Glasgow club Queens Park where he went on to make his professional debut.

The defender then blossomed after a move to United, and got a move south of the border to in 2014.

After three season with the Tigers, Robertson moved to Anfield and has now emerged as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, helping Liverpool secure the strongest defensive record in the top flight last season as they finished runners-up to .