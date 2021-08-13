Lorient's Moffi opens season account with winner vs Monaco

The Super Eagles forward steered Christophe Pelissier's side to their maiden win of the season

Terem Moffi opened his goal account for the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 season with the winning strike in their 1-0 win over Monaco on Friday.

After their 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne a week ago, the 22-year-old powered Les Merlus to their maiden win of the season with his first-half strike at the Stade du Moustoir.

Moffi stepped forward to convert from the penalty spot in the 31st minute as the hosts held on to the lead for the entirety of the game.