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Xabi AlonsoGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Loophole in Alonso's squad: Gary Neville advises Chelsea on how to solve their worrying crisis

Transfers
Fulham vs Chelsea
Fulham
Chelsea
Premier League
G. Neville
X. Alonso
E. Martinez
R. Sanchez
England
Spain
Argentina

A potential deal for Chelsea

  Chelsea's goalkeeping position is under serious threat. Robert Sanchez came in for scathing criticism despite the win over Fulham, blamed for a glaring error on the first goal his side conceded and another mistake on the second.

The Blues edged a precious 3-2 win over Fulham in their Premier League season opener, a match staged to close out the opening round.

Doubts are growing in England over whether the Spaniard can hold down the first-choice role for Xabi Alonso's side if they are to compete at the top.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Gary Neville has thrown Argentina's Emiliano Martinez into the mix as a potential candidate to guard the London club's goal, according to the newspaper "AS".

Neville said: "I don't know if he's available or not, but Emi Martinez should join Chelsea. Robert Sanchez is worrying and makes costly mistakes."

The circumstances of both parties line up, and everything could point to the Argentine making the move to Stamford Bridge.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Martinez, for one, is going through a delicate spell at Aston Villa. The 2025-2026 season was expected to be his last under Unai Emery, and the injury to his right hand has only complicated matters.

A move to Juventus looked sealed. It stalled over financial problems, and the Italian club ended up signing Vicario instead. Aston Villa then brought in the Japanese keeper Zion Suzuki, who did not start on the opening weekend.

 Every sign points to the Argentine slipping down the pecking order at Villa. A departure now looks imminent, and it may well suit his career.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need a top-class goalkeeper if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

 Sanchez is not that keeper, or at least has not been so far. Title-winning sides have one, and Xabi Alonso urgently needs a change between the posts if he wants to compete.

 You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums


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