London derby line-up: Konsa starts for Arsenal, and the fiery trio leads Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has named his Arsenal side to face Chelsea this evening, Sunday, at the Emirates Stadium in the London derby, in the third round of the Premier League.

New signing Ezri Konsa makes his first start in the Gunners' defence, with Kai Havertz leading the line.

Arsenal lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Raya.

Defence: White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori.

Midfield: Raya, Louis Skelly, Odegaard.

Attack: Tzoulis, Saka, Havertz.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, turns to his familiar attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro.

Chelsea lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez.

Defence: Aidoo, Lacroix, Fofana.

Midfield: Neto, James, Lavia, Hato.

Attack: Rogers, Palmer, Joao Pedro.

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