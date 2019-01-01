Loftus-Cheek undergoes successful surgery but facing lengthy spell on the sidelines with Achilles injury

The Chelsea midfielder is starting out on the road to recovery after being forced under the knife, with his 2018-19 campaign having come to a close

have announced that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has undergone successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles, but have set no timescale on his recovery.

The 23-year-old is facing up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an untimely injury during a post-season friendly clash with the New England Revolution.

His 2018-19 campaign has been brought to a premature conclusion, with the midfielder set to miss out on the final with his club and Nations League finals with England.

“Ruben successfully underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon last night [Thursday],” Chelsea said in a statement on their official website.

“He will miss the UEFA Europa League final and ’s campaign at the Nations League finals and will spend the summer undergoing rehabilitation in order to resume full training as soon as possible.”

It is expected that Loftus-Cheek will be out of action for a considerable period of time.

He will have the summer to work on his recovery, but accepts that he will be reduced to a spectator role at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

In a post on his social media accounts, Loftus-Cheek said: “Difficult to describe how I’m feeling right now. More confusion than sadness.

“My surgery went very well yesterday evening so I’m off to a good start!

“I’ll be watching and supporting from the sidelines for a little while so I wish the boys all the luck in the Europa League final and of course the Nations League finals.

“Coming back strong from an injury is something I’ve had to do all my life and I’ll do it again.”

Injury provides a disappointing end to what had been a productive season for Loftus-Cheek.

Article continues below

Having returned from a loan spell at in 2017-18 determined to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge, the talented playmaker forced his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

In total, he took in 40 appearances across all competitions, helping the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League and the finals of the and Europa League.

A personal best return of 10 goals was recorded, with his undoubted highlight being a first senior hat-trick that was struck in a continental clash with BATE Borisov in October.