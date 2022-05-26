Every LMA Manager of the Year award winner - Sir Alex Ferguson to Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association (LMA).
The German coach won the award despite the Reds finishing second in the 2021-22 Premier League behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Klopp received the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year.
All you need to know about the League Managers Association Awards?
The League Managers Association Awards is an annual award ceremony in English football organised by the League Managers Association (LMA). The LMA is a trade union for Premier League, EFL and national team managers in English association football.
The first-ever award was won by legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scot went on to win the award a record five times in his career. Ferguson is followed by David Moyes, who won the award thrice in his career.
Jurgen Klopp touched Pep Guardiola's tally of two awards with the win this year.
Managers like Steve Coppell and Peter Reid, who have managed in the Indian Super League (ISL), have also won this prestigious award in the past.
While former Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters coach Coppell won it twice in his career while being at Reading, former Mumbai City boss Peter Reid won it once.
Every LMA Manager of the Year Award winner
Manager
Year
Club
Sir Alex Ferguson
1993
Manchester United
Joe Kinnear
1994
Wimbledon
Frank Clark
1995
Nottingham Forest
Peter Reid
1996
Sunderland
Danny Wilson
1997
Barnsley
David Jones
1998
Southampton
Sir Alex Ferguson
1999
Manchester United
Alan Curbishley
2000
Charlton Athletic
George Burley
2001
Ipswich Town
Arsene Wenger
2002
Arsenal
David Moyes
2003
Everton
Arsene Wenger
2004
Arsenal
David Moyes
2005
Everton
Steve Coppell
2006
Reading
Steve Coppell
2007
Reading
Sir Alex Ferguson
2008
Manchester United
David Moyes
2009
Everton
Roy Hodgson
2010
Fulham
Sir Alex Ferguson
2011
Manchester United
Alan Pardew
2012
Newcastle United
Sir Alex Ferguson
2013
Manchester United
Brendan Rodgers
2014
Liverpool
Eddie Howe
2015
AFC Bournemouth
Claudio Ranieri
2016
Leicester City
Antonio Conte
2017
Chelsea
Pep Guardiola
2018
Manchester City
Chris Wilder
2019
Sheffield United
Jurgen Klopp
2020
Liverpool
Pep Guardiola
2021
Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp
2022
Liverpool