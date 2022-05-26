Every LMA Manager of the Year award winner - Sir Alex Ferguson to Jurgen Klopp

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was named the League Managers Association Manager of the Year in 2022...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association (LMA).

The German coach won the award despite the Reds finishing second in the 2021-22 Premier League behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Klopp received the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year.

All you need to know about the League Managers Association Awards?

The League Managers Association Awards is an annual award ceremony in English football organised by the League Managers Association (LMA). The LMA is a trade union for Premier League, EFL and national team managers in English association football.

The first-ever award was won by legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scot went on to win the award a record five times in his career. Ferguson is followed by David Moyes, who won the award thrice in his career.

Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United
Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp touched Pep Guardiola's tally of two awards with the win this year.

Managers like Steve Coppell and Peter Reid, who have managed in the Indian Super League (ISL), have also won this prestigious award in the past.

While former Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters coach Coppell won it twice in his career while being at Reading, former Mumbai City boss Peter Reid won it once.

Every LMA Manager of the Year Award winner

Manager

Year

Club

Sir Alex Ferguson

1993

Manchester United

Joe Kinnear

1994

Wimbledon

Frank Clark

1995

Nottingham Forest

Peter Reid

1996

Sunderland

Danny Wilson

1997

Barnsley

David Jones

1998

Southampton

Sir Alex Ferguson

1999

Manchester United

Alan Curbishley

2000

Charlton Athletic

George Burley

2001

Ipswich Town

Arsene Wenger

2002

Arsenal

David Moyes

2003

Everton

Arsene Wenger

2004

Arsenal

David Moyes

2005

Everton

Steve Coppell

2006

Reading

Steve Coppell

2007

Reading

Sir Alex Ferguson

2008

Manchester United

David Moyes

2009

Everton

Roy Hodgson

2010

Fulham

Sir Alex Ferguson

2011

Manchester United

Alan Pardew

2012

Newcastle United

Sir Alex Ferguson

2013

Manchester United

Brendan Rodgers

2014

Liverpool

Eddie Howe

2015

AFC Bournemouth

Claudio Ranieri

2016

Leicester City

Antonio Conte

2017

Chelsea

Pep Guardiola

2018

Manchester City

Chris Wilder

2019

Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp

2020

Liverpool

Pep Guardiola

2021

Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp

2022

Liverpool