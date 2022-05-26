Every LMA Manager of the Year award winner - Sir Alex Ferguson to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association (LMA).

The German coach won the award despite the Reds finishing second in the 2021-22 Premier League behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Klopp received the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year.

Congratulations to @LFC Manager Jürgen Klopp for winning The Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year #LMAAnnualAwards pic.twitter.com/JJrTQPexjr — LMA (@LMA_Managers) May 24, 2022

All you need to know about the League Managers Association Awards?

The League Managers Association Awards is an annual award ceremony in English football organised by the League Managers Association (LMA). The LMA is a trade union for Premier League, EFL and national team managers in English association football.

The first-ever award was won by legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scot went on to win the award a record five times in his career. Ferguson is followed by David Moyes, who won the award thrice in his career.

Jurgen Klopp touched Pep Guardiola's tally of two awards with the win this year.

Managers like Steve Coppell and Peter Reid, who have managed in the Indian Super League (ISL), have also won this prestigious award in the past.

While former Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters coach Coppell won it twice in his career while being at Reading, former Mumbai City boss Peter Reid won it once.

