Ljungberg confident he can work with Arteta to get Arsenal 'back where it belongs'

The interim manager is "looking forward" to sitting down with the newly-appointed permanent boss to discuss how the Gunners will move forward

Freddie Ljungberg thinks that he and Mikel Arteta can work together to get "back where it belongs", as a new era is ushered in at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta was named as Unai Emery's permanent successor on Friday afternoon , making his return to Arsenal following a successful three-year stint with as Pep Guardiola's number two.

The Spaniard will inherit the managerial hot seat from another of the club's former players, with Ljungberg's caretaker reign set to draw to a close after the Gunners take on at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

It is not yet clear whether the Swede will be kept on as part of Arteta's coaching staff, but he does have some experience as an assistant after working with Emery for a year-and-a-half.

Ljungberg certainly has no desire to walk away from the club anytime soon, with it his belief that he can help Arteta affect significant change at the Emirates.

He told Arsenal's official website : "For me, the main job has just been trying to steady the ship and help as much as I possibly can.

"I feel honoured to have been able to do that. I've learned so much and I'm looking forward to meeting Mikel, and talking to him, talking about football.

"I think we can get this club back to where it belongs. It's been a great, great honour again."

When asked if he is relishing the prospect of a meeting with Arteta after his final game in charge, Ljungberg responded: "Of course. I'm looking forward to it a lot. Of course, it's going to be a difficult one tomorrow [against ] because everybody knows he's taking over the team and the club.

"I just hope the players will still try to be motivated and go for it. With me and him, I'm really looking forward to sitting down and discussing things. I met him before, I have the deepest respect for him and his football knowledge. Together, I think we can do this very, very well."

Ljungberg added on an "eventful" year honing his coaching skills at Arsenal: "It's been a bit full-on. I've learned a lot and if a year's eventful, hopefully, that's a positive thing."

The Gunners will be aiming to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last weekend when they come up against the Toffees, with little margin for error remaining in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Arteta's tenure will officially begin on Sunday, and he will take charge of the team for the first time on Boxing Day, with a trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on the cards.