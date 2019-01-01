Liverpool’s Salah shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month

The Egypt international was in spectacular form in April to help the Reds continue their charge for the English top-flight title

forward Mohamed Salah has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for April.

The 26-year-old scored four league goals and provided an assist in the month under review, including his brace against last time out.

Salah now leads the Premier League goalscorers’ chart with 21 goals and has 25 strikes in all competitions.

Article continues below

His performances helped Jurgen Klopp’s men keep pace with rivals for the top-flight title.

Salah will compete with teammate Jordan Henderson, ’s Eden Hazard, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, ’s Shane Long, ’s Ayoze Perez, ’s Chris Wood and striker Jamie Vardy.

ICYMI Eight players who had an amazing April 👏



Vote for your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month 👉 https://t.co/Gf9WndoV2B #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/Ot9FP0mX2W — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2019

Salah will hope to replicate these sterling performances for in the 2019 .

The Pharaohs are in Group A alongside DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.