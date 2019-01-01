Liverpool’s Salah and West Ham’s Diop make Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The African stars were at their best to help their respective clubs clinch victory over the weekend

legend Alan Shearer has named forward Mohamed Salah and defender Issa Diop in his Premier League Team of the Week.

Salah scored a brace in their 5-0 thumping of to keep the Reds in the race for the Premier League title.

The international now leads the English top-flight goalscorers’ chart with 21 goals and has 25 strikes in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Diop delivered a solid defensive display to help West Ham stun Hotspur 1-0 in front of Spurs home supporters.

Following the outstanding performances, Shearer has included the African stars among his best performing players over the weekend.

The list, led by coach Brendan Rodgers has Diop’s teammates Mark Noble and Ryan Fredericks, ’s goalkeeper Tom Heaton as well as Ben Mee and ’s defender Vincent Kompany.

Also included are Leicester’s duo of Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson completes the list.

Salah will hope to replicate his impressive goalscoring form for in the 2019 .

The Pharaohs are in Group B along with DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.