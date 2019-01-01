Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson hails ‘amazing’ Salah and Mane goalscoring form

The Egypt and Senegal internationals have chalked up 49 goals across all competitions between them this season

midfielder Jordan Henderson is in awe of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s goalscoring form this season following their outstanding displays on Friday.

The African stars scored twice each to help the Reds to an emphatic 5-0 thumping of already relegated side and return to the top of the Premier League table.

Salah now leads the Premier League top scorers’ chart with 21 goals while Mane is trailing with one goal.

Henderson has praised the impressive performances by the duo in front of goal as well as their overall effort for the team.

"It's amazing. The work-rate as well, which people don't look at as much [because] they want to look at the goals,” Henderson told Liverpool's official website.

"They work hard for the team and when they get in front of the goal they're clinical. That's the most important thing.

“They keep getting in the right areas and if we keep feeding them then they'll score goals for fun."

Salah and Mane will be expected to feature prominently for and respectively in the 2019 scheduled for June and July.

The Pharaohs are in Group A along with DR Congo, Zimbabwe and while the Terenga Lions are in Group C alongside , and .