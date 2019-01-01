Liverpool waiting on Origi update as Klopp shrugs off knocks for Mane & Robertson

The Liverpool boss has no concerns over his Senegalese forward and Scottish full-back, but is unsure how long his back-up striker could be out for

Jurgen Klopp is waiting on an update regarding the ankle injury picked up by Divock Origi in ’s 3-1 win over Newcastle, but has played down any concerns over Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson.

The Reds started the forward ahead of Roberto Firmino on Saturday, but saw him last just 37 minutes.

Klopp was forced into a first-half change at Anfield, with Firmino introduced to help the Reds recover from falling behind early on.

It remains to be seen if Origi will be challenging for a starting berth again anytime soon, with Liverpool set to send him for medical tests.

Klopp told reporters of his selection call and untimely setback: “It was my idea to start with Sadio in the centre and Div on the left wing.

“That has already worked for us but today it didn’t work too well. We changed it in the game, but unfortunately Div twisted his ankle early in the game and then had to come off. We all hope it is not too serious.[Salah] was really strong today against physical players, and when we were more flexible and we used Mo more often for balls into his feet and one-twos in and around the box, we were then really in charge of the game.

“We won a lot of second balls, fewer counter-attacks, and it was a really good game. Wonderful goals. We had even better moments which we didn’t finish off.”

Mane and Robertson also took knocks against the Magpies, but Klopp was eager to point out that he has no other fitness concerns to report.

He added: “From today, no? They all got knocks. Robbo, Sadio got knocks. All are fine.

“Origi will have a scan then we will know more. That’s not cool. He is in really good shape, hopefully not a lot to be found.”

While losing Origi was a blow for Liverpool, the Reds were able to get the job done while recording a record-setting 14th successive Premier League win.

Klopp said of the character shown by his side, with Mane bagging a brace and Salah adding another goal to his impressive tally: “It doesn’t make me too pleased because I think it is the job.

“We cannot only perform on the best days of our life, if you have an average day you still have to perform and to win. We have to learn from the game, that’s how it is. The challenge after the international break is always to find a common rhythm.

“We have had to do that plenty of times, we needed longer today. That’s OK as long as we don’t concede, because there is always a chance to come back.”