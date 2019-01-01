Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side go chasing a fifth win from five Premier League outings this season, with Steve Bruce's men aiming to cause an upset

return from the international break with an early kick-off against Newcastle at Anfield as they attempt to preserve their 100 per cent Premier League record.

The Reds have won four from four in the top flight this season, setting the pace thanks to wins over Norwich, , and .

Jurgen Klopp, though, may have one eye on Tuesday’s meeting with and Newcastle, who are sitting on four points through as many games, will hope to take advantage.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Keita, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Nathaniel Clyne is a long-term absentee for Liverpool and will play no part before 2020. Meanwhile, Naby Keita is on course to return during September but not ready to play. Alisson, meanwhile, is expected to miss the next seven games and should return next month.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Darlow Defenders Lascelles, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo Midfielders Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu, Ki, M. Longstaff Forwards Joelinton, Carroll, Muto

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has his share of headaches before the Anfield trip, with Florian Lejeune, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Richie and Dwight Gayle all missing.

DeAndre Yedlin and Andy Carroll have resumed training with the squad but this match likely comes too soon for them.

Sean Longstaff turned an ankle on Thursday and will miss out.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Atsu; Joelinton

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are 1/7 to preserve their perfect record at bet365. Newcastle are a distant 16/1, with a draw 15/2.

Match Preview

The only team in the Premier League with a 100% record, Liverpool will attempt to continue to set the early pace in ’s top flight when they tackle Newcastle on Saturday at Anfield.

Although many of the European champions’ biggest stars had a busy summer with international duty, they have not missed a beat since returning to their day jobs, as the team’s perfect record is testimony to.

But one of the most testing stretches of the season is about to begin, with European football thrown into the mix in what is a hectic sprint until the next international recess.

This particular break, however, was well timed for the Reds, who saw Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain with the club after returning for the campaign tardily following the African Cup of Nations.

“It was perfect for the boys who didn’t have to go,” Klopp admitted. "I’m always happy for the boys being named for their national teams, it’s a big honour and very nice, but if you see the players who didn’t go this time, then everything is different."

“It’s a very intense period, and to have five or six days off in this time is important. The boys trained, but they didn’t need to be here to do proper football sessions.

"The more often we can do something like this, the better for the boys because they not only feel refreshed, they are refreshed. Hopefully, we can use that.”

Liverpool are chasing their first title of the Premier League era, having been thwarted on the final day of the season by last term.

Newcastle, meanwhile, boast a very different objective to their hosts this season – simple survival is their aim – and though manager Steve Bruce is circumspect about their chances before this encounter, he appears quietly optimistic they can spring a repeat of their shock win over away from home in August.

“We're going to European champions who haven't lost a game at home for two and a half years,” he said.

“They are as good a team as you're ever going to play against so we'll have to defend well. But we need to take part in the game and show that resilience like we did against Spurs.

“When we've got it, can we cause a threat and that's got to be the game plan straight away again.”

Newcastle have lost 75 top-flight games against Liverpool – more than against any other team – while the Reds are chasing a slice of history to become just the fourth team to win 14 consecutive matches at this standard in England – and the first to score more than once in each of those games.