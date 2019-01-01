Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Cardiff
With eight wins in succession, Liverpool have given themselves a wonderful chance of success both at home and abroad.
Make it nine on the spin, and Jurgen Klopp's men will really be in business.
To do that, they will need to navigate a tricky trip to South Wales. Cardiff City, battling for their lives at the other end of the Premier League table, await the Reds.
The Bluebirds have given themselves a fighting chance of survival having beaten rivals Brighton in midweek, but know they will need to be on their mettle against the league leaders at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool were without defender Dejan Lovren for their Champions League win over Porto on Wednesday, the Croatian having been taken ill earlier in the week.
Joe Gomez made his long-awaited return to action as a second-half substitute in Portugal, while Adam Lallana travelled with the squad having shaken off a muscle problem.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster remained behind in England, however, as both are nursed back to full fitness after lengthy lay-offs.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Klopp made three changes to his team in midweek, and we can expect at least a couple at the weekend too.
Roberto Firmino will surely start in place of Divock Origi, while in midfield it would be a surprise if one or both of Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita did not start too. That would mean leaving out James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.
In defence, Joel Matip should keep his place, as should Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite Gomez's return to action.
Cardiff Team News
Neil Warnock will be without key defender Sol Bamba, who is out long-term with a serious knee injury. Also missing are goalkeeper Alex Smithies (shoulder) and Matthew Connolly (ankle).
Callum Paterson, who scored in the reverse fixture at Anfield, will miss out with an ankle issue, while there are doubts over the fitness of midfield duo Aron Gunnarsson and Harry Arter, who are nursing back and calf problems.
Lee Peltier, Liverpool-born and who made four appearances for the Reds in the 2006-07 should start in defence.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 16.00 BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.00 ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Cardiff have lost their three Premier League meetings with Liverpool, conceding 13 goals. The Bluebirds have never lost more top-flight matches in a row versus the Reds.
-
A Liverpool victory would see Cardiff become the sixth side the Reds will have beaten in each of their first four Premier League meetings after QPR, West Brom, Wigan, Burnley and Brighton.
-
Liverpool have won each of their last nine Premier League matches against newly promoted sides, scoring 27 goals and conceding just three. The Reds have never won 10 successive such matches in the competition.
-
Cardiff have picked up just two points from their 22 Premier League games against the six ever-present sides in the competition (W0 D2 L20), losing their last 18 in a row against Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd and Spurs.
-
No team has played more English league games on Easter Sunday than Liverpool (7), with the Reds’ only defeat on that day coming in 2008 (0-3 vs Man Utd).
-
Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games, with the winning goal each time coming after half-time.
-
Cardiff have conceded 5+ goals in three different home league games this season – no side has ever conceded as many in more different home matches in a single Premier League campaign (Derby also 3 in 2007-08).
-
Cardiff’s Victor Camarasa has scored in his last two home Premier League games, as many as he had in his first 12 at the Cardiff City Stadium in the competition.
-
Mohamed Salah has scored 19 league goals this season, and could become just the third Liverpool player to score 20 in consecutive Premier League campaigns (Robbie Fowler 1994-95 and 1995-96, Luis Suarez 2012-13 and 2013-14).
-
Sadio Mane has scored 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League games for Liverpool – coming into this round of matches, no player has scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than the Senegalese forward (10, same as Sergio Aguero).