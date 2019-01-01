Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield
It promises to be some atmosphere at Anfield on Friday night, as Liverpool play their penultimate home game of the Premier League season.
The Reds remain firmly in the hunt for the title after victory at Cardiff last weekend, and know that three wins from their final three fixtures will keep it that way until the very last whistle of the campaign - regardless of what Manchester City do elsewhere.
Huddersfield, the league's bottom club, are not seen as a huge threat to Jurgen Klopp's side, but there can be no complacency from Liverpool with the margins so fine.
A solitary Mohamed Salah goal settled matters when the teams met at the John Smith's Stadium back in October.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Friday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns, and could welcome Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana back after minor issues.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to feature for the Under-23s against Blackburn at Anfield on Sunday, as he closes in on a first-team return.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Klopp may feel that this fixture offers a chance for gentle rotation, especially given the forthcoming Champions League semi-final with Barcelona.
Joe Gomez, who has appeared as a substitute in Liverpool's last two games, could be handed a start - most likely at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.
In midfield, Klopp may choose to bring in either Fabinho or James Milner to replace Jordan Henderson and/or Gini Wijnaldum. His front three is likely to remain unchanged, meaning disappointment for the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.
Huddersfield Team News
The already-relegated Terriers could be missing striker Laurent Depoitre, who has a foot injury.
Midfielder Adama Diakhaby (hamstring) will be assessed.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 8pm BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Huddersfield in all competitions (W10 D3), since a 0-1 loss in November 1959.
-
Huddersfield haven’t scored in any of their last eight meetings with Liverpool in all competitions (D1 L7) since a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the second division in April 1962. Chris Balderstone netted for the Terriers that day.
-
Liverpool have won four of their last five top-flight home games played on Fridays, with the exception being a 1-2 defeat against Leeds in April 2001.
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games, winning each of the last six in a row. At home, they’re 38 league games without defeat, the second longest such run in Premier League history (Chelsea, 86).
-
Liverpool have already accumulated 88 points this season, their most in a Premier League campaign. In top-flight history, only in 1987-88 (90) and 1978-79 (98, converted to 3 points/win) have they gained more in a season.
-
Huddersfield are winless in their last 11 away league games (D1 L10), failing to score in eight of those. The Terriers have lost all five of their away league games vs the current top six this season by an aggregate score of 2-19.
-
10 of Liverpool’s last 13 Premier League goals have been scored in the second half of games. Their last six in the competition have been scored after half-time, ultimately earning the Reds six points.
-
Mohamed Salah has scored in all three of his Premier League games for Liverpool on Fridays. No player has scored more for the club in the competition on Friday than Salah (three, level with Michael Owen).
-
Karlan Grant has scored in three Premier League games for Huddersfield Town and ended on the losing side in all three – only one player has ever scored in more Premier League games for a single club and lost them all (Dean Whitehead for Sunderland, four games).
-
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored nine goals in his last eight Premier League home games, having netted just five in his first nine at Anfield this season.