Liverpool star Sadio Mane named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Season

The Senegal international has added another feather to his cap after he was included in the Shearer's best players of the season list

legend Alan Shearer has named forward Sadio Mane in his Team of the Season for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The international was in a spectacular form this season, scoring 26 goals across all competition to eclipse his previous performances with the Reds, as well as with Metz, Red Bull Salzburg and .

His 22 goals in the Premier League saw him share the Golden Boot award with his African counterparts Mohamed Salah and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Following his impressive performances, Mane has been included among the best performing players in the English top-flight this season by former Newcastle United striker, Shearer.

The list is dominated by Liverpool and - who won the Premier League title by a very slim margin of one point, after beating off the challenge from the Reds.

Coached by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the list includes Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Others are City’s Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and goalkeeper Ederson while forward Eden Hazard completes the list.

Mane will hope to lead Senegal to the knock-out stage of the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Terenga Lions are in Group C along with , and .

They kick off their campaign in the tournament against Tanzania on June 23.