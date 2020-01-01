Liverpool star Mane makes Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Senegal international played a key role as Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a comeback victory against the Cherries at Anfield

Alan Shearer has included forward Sadio Mane in his Premier League Team of the Week following his impressive performance against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 27-year-old inspired his side to a comeback victory at Anfield, setting up Mohamed Salah to level proceedings after Callum Wilson had opened the scoring for the Cherries before scoring the match-winner.

legend Shearer has named the international as well as full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka among his best players for the week under review.

Mane has now scored 16 goals across all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances.

The former man will hope to continue his blistering form when Liverpool square off against in Wednesday’s game.