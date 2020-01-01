Liverpool & Spurs would need to pay 'astronomical figure' for Leeds' Phillips, Whelan claims

The 'Yorkshire Pirlo' has cemented his reputation as a top-tier player and has been generating transfer rumours as a result

and would need to stump up an “astronomical figure” to land reported transfer target Kalvin Phillips, according to former Leeds striker Noel Whelan.

Phillips, who was recently ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury, was handed an call-up by Gareth Southgate in August, before going on to make his debut against in the in September, having impressed the Three Lions coach with his performances for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

He has now won four international caps and, with the midfield anchor man having shot to prominence since Leeds' promotion back to the Premier League, reports have linked champions Liverpool and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham with a £50 million (€55m) move for Phillips in next summer's transfer window.

Whelan, however, believes that his fellow Yorkshireman is exactly where he needs to be and that his old club are in no rush to sell players for profit as they look to re-establish themselves as a major force in English football.

“Look, Leeds do not need to sell him,” Whelan told Football Insider. “That is the way it is. We are not a selling club anymore.

"We are in the Premier League and if we are going to be successful and hit the heights that we hope to, it is imperative that we keep Kalvin Phillips.

“Speculation will happen and I know money talks but Kalvin is a Leeds lad who pledged his future to the club by signing a new contract.

“To get him away from Leeds right now would take an astronomical figure. Otherwise Leeds would not even contemplate the idea of selling him next summer.”

“He looks like he is enjoying his football at Leeds and he is now getting the recognition that he deserves from England as well. Gareth Southgate was there again on Monday night watching him. Kalvin is at the club which is best for him.”

Leeds currently sit 10th in the Premier League with seven points after five games played and will return to domestic action on Friday with a trip to face high-flying in the Midlands.