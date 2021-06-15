Liverpool silent on Salah’s Olympic participation – Gharib

The Reds are yet to reply to the Egyptian FA over the talismanic forward’s participation at this summer's sporting event

Liverpool are yet to confirm Mohamed Salah’s involvement in the Tokyo Olympic Games football event, according to Egypt U23 coach Shawky Gharib.

The Egyptian Football Association had sent a message to the Premier League side to declare their willingness to see the forward take part in the sporting event.

However, the Pharaohs’ plans could be rattled as the Reds have not confirmed whether the two-time African Player of the Year would be allowed to participate in the competition billed to commence in July.

“We haven’t received a definitive response from Liverpool regarding Salah’s participation in the Olympics,” Gharib told El Mehwar TV per Kingfut.

“The EFA have not informed us that our request was rejected either.

“When a new development takes place, we will be officially informed directly.”

Salah and Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny are the only overaged players included in North African country’ preliminary squad for the men's football tournament.

The event’s football competition is typically between national under-23 sides, with the caveat that countries can call up three players over the age limit as senior party members.

Should Salah eventually feature in the Tokyo Games, he will be unavailable for manager Jurgen Klopp from July 23 to August 8 and will miss both the pre-season plus the opening weeks of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ahmed Megahed, who is currently in temporary charge of the Egypt FA, had revealed that the former AS Roma man is eager to take part in the competition.

"We sent a message to Liverpool management to announce our willingness to call Salah to Tokyo, they replied saying that they will discuss the situation with the player," Megahed told Egyptian television station MBC MASR.

“I can say that Salah wants to play at the Olympic Games, he wants to help Egypt, and I hope Liverpool will say yes."

Article continues below

The Olympics were originally due to take place in 2020 but had to be pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rearranged Games will officially commence in Japan's capital city on July 23, but the men's football tournament is set to kick off a day earlier.

Gharib’s team will tackle Australia, Spain as well as 2004 & 2008 winners Argentina in Group C.