Liverpool set record for most Premier League points in club history

The Reds reached the mark with three games to spare after their victory at Cardiff on Sunday

have set a club record for Premier League points in a season after their win at Cardiff on Sunday.

The Reds won 2-0 in south Wales on the strength of second-half goals from Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner, moving back into first place in the Premier League table.

With the win Jurgen Klopp's side reached 88 points for the campaign, taking 27 wins, seven draws and just one loss from their 35 matches thus far.

The 88 points established a new club record for the most in a Premier League campaign, with Liverpool still having three games to go.

88 - Liverpool have now amassed 88 points in the league this season, their best ever total in a Premier League season; adjusting to three points for a win, they have only earned more in a top-flight campaign in 1978-79 (98) and 1987-88 (90). Machine. pic.twitter.com/edp4XD7std — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2019

When adjusting to three points for a win, Liverpool have only earned more points in a top-flight campaign in 1978-79 (98) and 1987-88 (90).

Klopp's men went two points clear of with the win, though Pep Guardiola's side now have a game in hand.

Liverpool will have to navigate a semi-final against as they chase a Premier League title as well, with the two legs of that tie set for May 1 and 7.

The Reds have matches against Huddersfield, Newcastle and remaining in the league as they look to win their first top-flight crown since 1989-90.