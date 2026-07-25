The future of Vinicius Junior continues to stir controversy in the transfer market, amid stalled negotiations over renewing his contract with Real Madrid.

His deal at the Bernabeu expires next summer, and talks over an extension have made no tangible progress so far.

Vinicius's name has begun circulating in the corridors of the Premier League's leading clubs. For now, though, the options open to the Brazilian appear limited, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs revealed that Vinicius Junior's representatives offered the Real Madrid winger to Liverpool during the current summer window. The Reds have not opened any serious or direct negotiations, as they focus instead on strengthening the right wing.

Should Vinicius decide to leave Real Madrid this summer, Jacobs believes Arsenal remain the only interested destination so far, with no genuine interest from anyone else.

Complications within Real Madrid mean Arsenal are treading carefully, he added, but they stand ready to open talks if they receive positive signals from the player and his representatives.

He concluded: "At the same time, the Saudi league still dreams of signing the Brazilian star, as it is believed that Al-Ahli would be the closest destination if the player showed a willingness to move, bearing in mind that a five-year offer worth one billion euros was previously put to him last year."