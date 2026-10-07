Raul Jimenez, Mora's international team-mate, appears to see the Bundesliga and BVB as a strong fit for the 17-year-old's development. Mora is already said to have attracted interest from almost every top club in Europe.

"He has what it takes to play anywhere, but it can also be a gradual process, piece by piece. Where would I like to see him? Maybe in Germany, at Borussia Dortmund. They have their own style of play," Jimenez said in an interview with Claro Sports.

Any move would likely cost BVB heavily, especially with Dortmund having already completed two expensive deals for Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas in Mora's preferred positions.

BVB's chances with Mora? Liverpool reportedly already offering 45 million

Liverpool are also said to be preparing a record bid worth just under €45 million. That is according to prominent Mexican sports journalist David Faitelson, who cites well-known agent Rafaela Pimenta, who represents Mora as well as global stars such as Erling Haaland.

Pimenta had already made it clear that her player would not come cheap if a club approached Club Tijuana to buy the attacking jewel, labelled a talent of the century in the Mexican media, out of his contract which runs until 2029. "For 15 million, you wouldn't even get one leg of Gilberto," Pimenta joked in October last year.

Are BVB already in contact with Gilberto Mora?

Back in late July, TV channel TUDN reported that BVB had stepped up their pursuit of the youngest player at the last World Cup and had made contact with Mora's camp. Sky expert Lothar Matthäus said the same.

"Mora, the 17-year-old Mexican, played four matches at this World Cup. At 17, the huge talent from Mexico is already on the radar of many European clubs. I have also heard that Borussia Dortmund have put out a few feelers," he told Bild.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also reportedly pushing hard for the goal-threatening playmaker, alongside the Reds and BVB. AS recently reported that the two arch-rivals may hold an advantage. Both clubs are said to have excellent contacts with Pimenta.

The same may also be true of Dortmund, with Pimenta client Haaland having spent two and a half years in the Ruhr before going on to become one of the best centre-forwards in the world at Manchester City.

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Does Gilberto Mora only want to move to Real Madrid?

Mora is also said to have turned down a trial at Barca once, and the reason is eye-catching. "He has a dream, namely to play for Real Madrid. But he has both feet firmly on the ground. He loves watching Real Madrid, he certainly sees himself playing there. I think he has a very focused family, his father has guided him very well, and hopefully we can see him succeed there. I think he has the quality to play in these leagues," Tijuana youth academy director Ignacio Ruvalcaba was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Things could really start moving by the summer at the latest, whether that means Real or BVB. Mora turns 18 on 14 October, so a winter move to Europe would also be entirely possible.

Mora's start to the season in Mexico underlined both his ambition and his status as a huge talent. He scored five goals and set up one in the first seven league matches. During the international break, he scored his first goal for the Mexican national team in his 13th match, in the 1-1 draw against Colombia.