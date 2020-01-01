Liverpool poised for Chelsea tie while Rooney lines up potential Man Utd reunion in FA Cup fifth-round draw

The Reds must overcome a replay to face their Premier League rivals while the ex-Red Devils man could face his former club if they beat Northampton

A tantalising trip to Stamford Bridge to face will await if they defeat Shrewsbury Town, while Wayne Rooney could be poised for a reunion with following the fifth-round draw.

The holders must overcome a replay at Anfield following their 2-2 draw with the Shrews on Sunday while ex-Red Devils favourite Rooney must guide past a rematch with Northampton Town first.

Holders meanwhile will face a trip to , while have set up an all-Premier League tie against the winners of and 's replay.

The draw, held ahead of 's trip to Bournemouth in the final match of the round, included 23 sides, two more than last season, and was conducted by Glen Johnson and Teddy Sheringham.

Fixtures will take place between March 3 and 5, with winners in line to take home £360,000 ($470,000) in prize money from the FA Prize Fund.

For the first time, the round will be played in midweek, following the introduction of the mid-season break, with no replays in the instance of a draw.

If sides are level, then the typical route of extra-time, followed by penalties, will decide a victor.

At least eight Premier League sides will be seeking to stake a claim to reach the quarter-finals, with that number potentially rising to ten if both Liverpool and can negotiate their replays.

For the third year in a row, the last 16 could feature representation from all four flights of the English Football League too, with League Two side Northampton still in the mix after they forced a replay against Championship outfit Derby.

The lowest-ranked team who will definitely be playing are League One play-off chasers Portsmouth, who have been rewarded with a clash against either the Cherries or the Gunners following their 4-2 triumph over Barnsley.

Elsewhere, second tier leaders West Bromwich Albion will look to back up their win over Premier League side with a home clash against either Newcastle United or Oxford United.

With four different winners in the last four seasons, the sport's oldest knockout tournament has seen success shared between current holders City, along with their local rivals United, plus Arsenal and Chelsea in recent years.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/ v

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

v Coventry City/

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal

Ties to be played week of March 3-5.