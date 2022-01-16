How have Liverpool performed without Mohamed Salah?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Salah will not be available for Liverpool's Premier League tie against Brentford due to national team commitments...

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for a while during January.

The Reds superstar is away on national duty as he represents the Egyptian national team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

This will be the sixth time this season that Salah will not feature in the Liverpool lineup. Earlier in the season, the Egyptian did not feature in four EFL Cup ties and one FA Cup.

Since joining the club in the 2017/18 season, Salah has missed 20 matches. Out of the 20 matches, Liverpool have won 12 games, drew five and lost in three. In the 2018-19 season, he never missed a league game for Liverpool.

Here, we take a look at Liverpool's performance without Mohamed Salah in their squad.

2017/18

Competition

Round

Date

Match

Premier League

22

1/1/2018

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (W)

Premier League

33

4/7/2018

Liverpool 0-0 Everton (L)

FA Cup

Third round

5/1/2018

Liverpool 2-1 Everton (W)

EFL Cup

Third round

19/9/2017

Liverpool 2-3 West Brom (L)

2019/20

Competition

Round

Date

Match

Premier League

9

20/10/2019

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United (D)

Premier League

13

23/11/2019

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (W)

Premier League

15

4/12/2019

Liverpool 5-2 Everton (W)

Premier League

30

21/6/2020

Liverpool 0-0 Everton (D)

FA Cup

Third round

5/1/2020

Liverpool 1-0 Everton (W)

FA Cup

Fourth round decider

4/2/2020

 Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury (W)

EFL Cup

Third round

25/9/2019

MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool (W)

EFL Cup

Fourth round

30/10/2019

Liverpool 5-4 (5-5) Arsenal (W)

EFL Cup

Quarterfinal

17/12/2019

Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool (L)

2020/21

Competition

Round

Date

Match

Premier League

9

22/11/2020

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (W)

EFL Cup

Third round

24/9/2020

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool (W)

2021/22

Competition

Round

Date

Match

FA Cup

Third round

9/1/2018

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury (W)

EFL Cup

Third round

21/9/2021

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool (W)

EFL Cup

Fourth round

27/10/2021

Preston 0-2 Liverpool (W)

EFL Cup

Quarterfinal

22/12/2021

Liverpool 5-4 (3-3) Leicester City (W)

EFL Cup

Semifinal second leg

13/1/2022

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (D)