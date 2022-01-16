How have Liverpool performed without Mohamed Salah?
Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for a while during January.
The Reds superstar is away on national duty as he represents the Egyptian national team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.
This will be the sixth time this season that Salah will not feature in the Liverpool lineup. Earlier in the season, the Egyptian did not feature in four EFL Cup ties and one FA Cup.
Since joining the club in the 2017/18 season, Salah has missed 20 matches. Out of the 20 matches, Liverpool have won 12 games, drew five and lost in three. In the 2018-19 season, he never missed a league game for Liverpool.
Here, we take a look at Liverpool's performance without Mohamed Salah in their squad.
2017/18
Competition
Round
Date
Match
Premier League
22
1/1/2018
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (W)
Premier League
33
4/7/2018
Liverpool 0-0 Everton (L)
FA Cup
Third round
5/1/2018
Liverpool 2-1 Everton (W)
EFL Cup
Third round
19/9/2017
Liverpool 2-3 West Brom (L)
2019/20
Competition
Round
Date
Match
Premier League
9
20/10/2019
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United (D)
Premier League
13
23/11/2019
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (W)
Premier League
15
4/12/2019
Liverpool 5-2 Everton (W)
Premier League
30
21/6/2020
Liverpool 0-0 Everton (D)
FA Cup
Third round
5/1/2020
Liverpool 1-0 Everton (W)
FA Cup
Fourth round decider
4/2/2020
Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury (W)
EFL Cup
Third round
25/9/2019
MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool (W)
EFL Cup
Fourth round
30/10/2019
Liverpool 5-4 (5-5) Arsenal (W)
EFL Cup
Quarterfinal
17/12/2019
Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool (L)
2020/21
Competition
Round
Date
Match
Premier League
9
22/11/2020
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (W)
EFL Cup
Third round
24/9/2020
Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool (W)
2021/22
Competition
Round
Date
Match
FA Cup
Third round
9/1/2018
Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury (W)
EFL Cup
Third round
21/9/2021
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool (W)
EFL Cup
Fourth round
27/10/2021
Preston 0-2 Liverpool (W)
EFL Cup
Quarterfinal
22/12/2021
Liverpool 5-4 (3-3) Leicester City (W)
EFL Cup
Semifinal second leg
13/1/2022
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (D)