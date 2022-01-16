How have Liverpool performed without Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for a while during January.

The Reds superstar is away on national duty as he represents the Egyptian national team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

This will be the sixth time this season that Salah will not feature in the Liverpool lineup. Earlier in the season, the Egyptian did not feature in four EFL Cup ties and one FA Cup.

Since joining the club in the 2017/18 season, Salah has missed 20 matches. Out of the 20 matches, Liverpool have won 12 games, drew five and lost in three. In the 2018-19 season, he never missed a league game for Liverpool.

Here, we take a look at Liverpool's performance without Mohamed Salah in their squad.

2017/18

Competition Round Date Match Premier League 22 1/1/2018 Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (W) Premier League 33 4/7/2018 Liverpool 0-0 Everton (L) FA Cup Third round 5/1/2018 Liverpool 2-1 Everton (W) EFL Cup Third round 19/9/2017 Liverpool 2-3 West Brom (L)

2019/20

Competition Round Date Match Premier League 9 20/10/2019 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United (D) Premier League 13 23/11/2019 Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (W) Premier League 15 4/12/2019 Liverpool 5-2 Everton (W) Premier League 30 21/6/2020 Liverpool 0-0 Everton (D) FA Cup Third round 5/1/2020 Liverpool 1-0 Everton (W) FA Cup Fourth round decider 4/2/2020 Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury (W) EFL Cup Third round 25/9/2019 MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool (W) EFL Cup Fourth round 30/10/2019 Liverpool 5-4 (5-5) Arsenal (W) EFL Cup Quarterfinal 17/12/2019 Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool (L)

2020/21

Competition Round Date Match Premier League 9 22/11/2020 Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (W) EFL Cup Third round 24/9/2020 Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool (W)

2021/22