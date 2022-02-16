How have Liverpool performed in the UEFA Champions League era?

Liverpool face Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

The six-time champions have been a roll in Europe, becoming the only team to reach the knockout stage with a 100 per cent record in the group stages this season. They were placed in Group B alongside heavyweights like Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto and yet Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to win all their matches scoring 17 times and conceding only six goals.

The English side are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League matches. The last time they had lost a game in the tournament was against Real Madrid on April 6, 2021, in the first leg of the quarterfinal of the 2020-21 season.

The Reds are the most successful English club in the Champions League winning it six times. While four of their titles came when the tournament was named European Cup (1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1983–84), the Reds won it twice (2004-05, 2018-19) after the competition got rechristened as the Champions League in 1992.

Incidentally, Liverpool made their debut in the tournament back in 1964-65, then known as European Cup, and made it to the semifinal.

But let's take a look at how they have performed in Europe's elite club competition since 1992.

In its current form - the Champions League - Liverpool played in the tournament for the first time only in 2001-02. So far in the Champions League, they have played 14 times including the ongoing 2021-22 season.

Liverpool's record in the UEFA Champions League era