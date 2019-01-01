'Liverpool need to sign two new strikers' - Klopp urged to spend again after clearing 'deadwood'

Ex-Reds star John Aldridge believes there are only a few stragglers left to move out of Anfield, with their exits set to free up space for arrivals

Jurgen Klopp has been credited with clearing most of the “deadwood” out of Liverpool, but John Aldridge feels there are more exits to be made and “two strikers” to be snapped up in the summer.

The man in charge at Anfield has overhauled the squad he inherited from Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015.

Major reconstruction was required, and it has not come cheap.

The Reds are, however, considerably stronger for the tweaks that have been made and further additions are expected in current and future windows.

Aldridge believes more firepower should be topping the wish list, once the final few stragglers of a previous era have been moved on to pastures new.

The former Liverpool forward told the Irish Independent: “Klopp and the club’s technical department have done well to get rid of a lot of the deadwood in the squad over the last couple of years, but a few more bits have floated to the surface now and they don’t need me to tell him who they are.

“I was disappointed and yet not surprised by some of the performances at Wolves.

“Alberto Moreno didn’t change too many opinions with his display and when I look at Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge up front, it suggested two more strikers will be needed next summer.”

Liverpool may be Premier League champions by the time the opportunity to add over the summer presents itself.

A four-point lead is currently held over the chasing pack and Aldridge believes a recent wobble in top-flight and FA Cup competition could actually work in the Reds’ favour.

He said: “The top Premier League managers tend to rotate their team in the early stages of the domestic cup competitions these days and other teams are clearly adapting better to that than Liverpool, which is an area Klopp needs to address ahead of next season.

“For now, the priority has to be refocusing minds and banishing the notion that Liverpool’s season is falling off the rails after a couple of high-profile defeats.

“Okay, they came up short in a very tight game against Manchester City, but it was the Liverpool reserve team that lost at Wolves and it should not affect the mood ahead of what is now a massive game at Brighton on Saturday.

“A glance at the Premier League table confirms Liverpool are still sitting at the top and they will be looking to open up a seven-point lead on Manchester City at Brighton, as their chief rivals don’t play again until next Monday.

“It’s a wonderful position to be in and as we have seen with Leicester and Chelsea in their Premier League title wins in recent years, having spare weekends to refresh players can be a decisive factor against rivals who are playing three games a week.”