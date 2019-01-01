‘Liverpool need striker & Griezmann would’ve been perfect’ – Kewell calls for more firepower

The former Reds star believes Jurgen Klopp should be looking to land another goalscorer because Divock Origi is not a good enough back-up option

“need another striker”, says Harry Kewell, with the former Reds star suggesting that Jurgen Klopp should have targeted Antoine Griezmann before his big-money move to .

Rather than dip back into the transfer market for another frontman over the summer, those at Anfield opted to hand fresh terms to Divock Origi.

The Belgian forward was rewarded for his important contribution during the 2018-19 campaign, which included a match-winner in a derby date with and a goal in a final triumph.

Kewell is not convinced that Origi is a suitable back-up to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with the Australian of the opinion that a more prolific option is required.

He told Sky Sports on the back of a 4-1 win for Liverpool over : "I think they need another striker.

"I know it sounds crazy because the front three are amazing but I think they need another to test the current front three.

"I have nothing against Origi, I think he's a fantastic player and he does his part. He has scored some important goals and he's been a fantastic squad player because the front three are a solid front three.

"I would love to see someone challenge that front three to really keep them on their game.

"Mane is on fire, at the moment, Salah has been, but he isn't at the moment. Firmino, even though I think he does a lot of the dog work for Mane and Salah, he still doesn't score [enough].

"Are there players out there? Of course there is. I would have loved to have seen Griezmann there. I think he would have been fantastic. I think he's that type of player.

"But would you have been able to prise him away without guaranteeing him a place?"

Griezmann traded life at for that at Barcelona during the last transfer window, with a protracted saga which had dragged on for over 12 months seeing him complete a €120 million (£107m/$134m) switch to Camp Nou.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been keen to point out that his side cannot afford to spend that kind of money after previously splashing out on deals for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.