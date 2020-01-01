‘Liverpool missing a Grealish & he can do better than Man Utd’ – Aston Villa star could play for Barcelona, says Agbonlahor

A former team-mate of the in-demand playmaker feels he is capable of representing any club in the world and will generate a “crazy” fee when he leaves

Jack Grealish can do better than , says Gabriel Agbonlahor, with told that the in-demand playmaker could be the “missing piece” of the puzzle at Anfield.

The talented 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils reported to be leading the race for a sought-after signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, however, not the only Premier League manager in the market for added creativity.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to being a fan of Grealish, while Jurgen Klopp is expected to bolster his attacking ranks this summer when another window swings open.

Agbonlahor feels the Reds should be looking to land his former team-mate, with there still a Philippe Coutinho-shaped void to fill on Merseyside, with the hopeful considered good enough to represent any side in the world.

“I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking midfield option that England have got at this current time," Agbonlahor told Bet O’Clock.

“That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that, and he could walk into any team in the world, even or .

“For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams around the world, so he doesn’t need to limit himself to just United and focus on teams who are playing in the .

“He is the missing piece that a lot of teams need right now. I watch Liverpool, and they are an outstanding team, but they are missing a player like him, can’t break anyone down and are missing someone like Jack. Mason Mount is not on the same level as Grealish.

“There are a lot of teams that he would walk into, so it is down to Villa to have the resolve to reject bids and for them to grow as a club because they aren’t a team that should be fighting with relegation.

“They will stay up this season and will start to climb the table next year.

“The club will have to work out how much they actually value him at and how much it is worth to move him on.

“Unless a crazy high bid comes in for him, I would just turn the phones off and reject every bid that comes in for Jack.”

Villa are going to find it difficult to keep Grealish on their books, given the mounting interest being shown in him and their current Premier League standing, but Dean Smith has made it clear that the club will not part with prized assets without a fight.