Liverpool legend makes his move: Carragher escapes the spectre of bankruptcy

Jamie Carragher has swerved bankruptcy after settling his tax debts with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs, drawing a line under a financial crisis that threatened to leave the Liverpool legend declared insolvent.

A representative of the authority confirmed at a hearing in London's Insolvency and Companies Court that the outstanding amount had been paid. No figure was disclosed. Previous estimates had put the sum somewhere between £700,000 and £800,000.

Judge Nicholas Briggs had already thrown out the petition to declare Carragher bankrupt, filed last August, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC".

Now 48, Carragher spent his entire professional career at Liverpool and played a part in the club's Champions League triumph in 2005. He retired in 2013 with 737 appearances in the club's shirt.

The former England defender moved into sports analysis once he hung up his boots, and he's since become one of the leading faces on Sky Sports and CBS Sports.