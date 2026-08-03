Liverpool ignited by resounding defeat: Iraola races against time to seal the big deal

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola took plenty from the harsh 4-2 friendly defeat his side suffered against Leeds United on Sunday evening, insisting the loss was a genuine test that exposed weaknesses he must fix before the new season begins. All the while, the English club are racing against the clock to land French star Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Prominent English outlets, including The Telegraph, Sky Sports and the Liverpool Echo, report that Liverpool are working flat out to sign the former Lyon man. He has become their top attacking priority, though negotiations over the fee remain complicated.

A valuable lesson

Speaking after the friendly, Iraola said: "I think we learned a lot from this match. Obviously it's not the result we were hoping for, but I think it was probably the most useful friendly we've played so far."

The Spanish coach added: "We played with clear positivity in the first half, but we were completely negative in the second half. We learned a lot today (yesterday), and I think we can draw some good lessons and solve some of the problems that emerged." He was pointing in particular to the defensive line, where Liverpool are nursing several significant injuries.

The Barcola deal

On transfers, Iraola is counting on this window to inject fresh blood into his squad, especially after a relatively quiet summer compared with last year. Only one player has arrived so far: Victor Munoz for 40 million euros.

Last year told a different story. Liverpool spent around 500 million euros in a record 2025 window, but they have turned cautious this time round. That shift has surprised and worried fans who expected another eventful summer.

Things could change dramatically in the coming days. Liverpool are pushing hard to land an impactful attacker.

Ivorian Leipzig forward Yan Diomande was once the top priority. His likely move to Real Madrid has now pushed Liverpool to focus entirely on Bradley Barcola.

Paris sets the price

Barcola is showing clear interest in the move, according to reports, having refused to extend his PSG contract. That stance has made the Parisians open to selling him, but not at any price.

Some outlets have mentioned 170 million euros, others 150 million euros as the figure PSG want. Whatever the final number, Liverpool are not prepared to pay such an enormous sum, at least for now.

The Telegraph report that the English club will table an offer worth 130 million euros. Sky Sports, meanwhile, claim Liverpool will not go beyond 115 million euros.

One thing is certain, according to the Liverpool Echo: the Merseyside club want to negotiate a lower price and have made the former Lyon man their top attacking priority, especially as Barcola himself wants to join.

Paris demands a replacement is signed first

The English newspaper added that PSG and coach Luis Enrique want to complete the signing of a Barcola replacement before letting him go, provided all financial and technical terms are met.

Fabrizio Romano explained that talks will continue in the coming days. Liverpool hope to wrap up the deal quickly, but PSG are setting the pace and controlling how it plays out.

Tomori to strengthen the defence

Progress is also tangible on Fikayo Tomori, Milan's English defender, as Liverpool look to reinforce a back line ravaged by injuries. Contracted to Milan until 2027, the player is held in high regard on Merseyside.

Two other deals are in the works too, this time concerning departures to free up the funds needed for the new signings.

Curtis Jones is under increasing pressure to leave with just a year left on his contract. Inter Milan have renewed their interest at around 35 million euros, while Liverpool are demanding 40 million euros, and his exit is hoped for this week.

Harvey Elliott could follow him out. Linked with Leeds United and Leipzig, he is another player the club's management are keen to move on, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Federico Chiesa gets a mention too, with Atletico Madrid keen to sign him. The Italian, however, is determined to prove himself under Iraola and has no wish to leave.