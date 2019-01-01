‘Liverpool have to bolster depleted squad’ – Lack of movement surprises Houghton

The former Reds midfielder is struggling to understand why, with some players having moved out, there has not been more business done at Anfield

The lack of transfer activity at this summer has come as a surprise to former Reds star Ray Houghton, with Jurgen Klopp considered to be working with a “depleted” squad.

There has been movement out of Anfield in the current transfer window.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno departed at the end of their respective contracts, while Simon Mignolet has returned to his native Belgium at Club Brugge.

It is understood that Liverpool are close to bringing in former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as his replacement, but teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg have been the only other additions.

Houghton fears that a side harbouring Premier League title ambitions, having missed out by a solitary point last season, are in danger of leaving themselves short on depth.

He has told talkSPORT: “I don’t know the reason behind it.

“I think the manager has been brilliant in previous seasons because he has got them in really early.

“I remember when [Sadio] Mane first came in from – I did one of the pre-season games and the manager was constantly on the sidelines getting back into position and he did it two seasons ago with [Mohamed] Salah and he didn’t really know what was going on.

“Coming from and being at , I think he was given bit more of a license to go and express himself whereas at Liverpool the manager was constantly on him trying to get him back into position and the same last season with Fabinho and Alisson.

“So he’s always went out there and brought in the right player at the right time, just this time around I’m slightly surprised Liverpool haven’t gone out there and brought in one or two more additions just to improve the squad.

“Because don’t forget, there’s a few who have left. Moreno has gone, Sturridge has gone amongst others, so you have depleted the squad and I think you have to add to that.

“But if you’re going to be competing to win the league again this season, you’ve got to show that consistency.”

Liverpool have until 5pm on Thursday to complete any late business, with the window about to slam shut and remain closed until January.