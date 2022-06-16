Liverpool fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Tom Maston|
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22Getty Images
LiverpoolPremier League

Jurgen Klopp's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Liverpool will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp's side will then take on Crystal Palace at home before facing off against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds finished second in the Premier League last season, just one point behind champions Manchester City, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to usurp Pep Guardiola's team.

Editors' Picks

GOAL brings you Liverpool's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United
03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool
10/09/202215:00Liverpool v Wolverhampton
17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool
01/10/202215:00Liverpool v Brighton
08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool
15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City
19/10/202220:00Liverpool v West Ham United
22/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
29/10/202215:00Liverpool v Leeds United
05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton
26/12/202215:00Aston Villa v Liverpool
31/12/202215:00Liverpool v Leicester City
02/01/202315:00Brentford v Liverpool
14/01/202315:00Brighton v Liverpool
21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/02/202315:00Liverpool v Everton
18/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Liverpool
25/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Liverpool
04/03/202315:00Liverpool v Manchester United
11/03/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
18/03/202315:00Liverpool v Fulham
01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal
15/04/202315:00Leeds United v Liverpool
22/04/202315:00Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
25/04/202319:45West Ham United v Liverpool
29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/05/202315:00Liverpool v Brentford
13/05/202315:00Leicester City v Liverpool
20/05/202315:00Liverpool v Aston Villa
28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool

Liverpool tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Liverpool Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Prices to buy tickets for Liverpool league matches do not vary, with prices varying from £37 to £59 depending on which part of the ground fans choose to sit in.

Liverpool season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £869 to £685, with reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Liverpool games on the official club website.