Liverpool are competing on several fronts this season: the league, the cups and Europe. If you want to follow the Reds without missing a thing, you need to know which broadcaster has which competition. The good news is that with the right mix, you won't miss a game.

The following overview shows which channels are relevant for Liverpool.

Liverpool, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Reds' matches live on TV and livestream?

Getty Images

Watch Liverpool live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup

Sky hold the Premier League rights in Germany outright. The broadcaster shows every league match live, both as a standalone broadcast and in conference format. Liverpool's matches are therefore a fixed part of Sky's schedule.

You can also watch the Reds via livestream on WOW or the Sky Go app, whether you're at home or on the move.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky also expanded its England package to include the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. Any possible Liverpool matches in the League Cup, or against lower-division opponents, will therefore also be shown live on Sky.

In Germany, DAZN exclusively broadcast the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool appearance.

Getty Images

For Liverpool in the Champions League, the rights are also split between several providers. DAZN show most matches live. One selected top match on Tuesday evening, meanwhile, is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

From the 2027/28 season, the picture will change significantly. Paramount+ will enter Champions League broadcasting and take over a significant share of the rights. Here you can find all the known details on the new rights package.

Should Liverpool reach the Champions League final, it will once again be shown on free-to-air TV. In that case, ZDF will handle the live broadcast.

Liverpool, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Reds' matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

We will also cover selected Reds matches ourselves through our live ticker. If a match is being covered, the ticker will appear here around an hour before kick-off.

TV guide to Liverpool: the club at a glance