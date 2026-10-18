Liverpool FC are competing on several fronts again this season, in the league, cups and Europe. To catch every Reds match, fans need to know which provider shows each competition. Get the right mix and you won't miss a game.

Here's a guide to the broadcasters showing Liverpool.

Liverpool FC TV guide: who shows the Reds live on TV and via live stream?

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Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via live stream

Sky hold all the Premier League broadcasting rights in Germany and show every league match live, both individually and as part of their simultaneous coverage. That puts Liverpool FC's matches on Sky throughout the season.

Fans can also stream the Reds' matches on WOW or the Sky Go app, at home or on the move.

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Next matches LIV Champions League 15:00 VIL

From the 2025/26 season, Sky expanded its English football package to include the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. Any Liverpool matches in the League Cup or against lower-league opponents are therefore also shown live on Sky.

DAZN exclusively broadcast the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in Germany. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool FC appearance.

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Liverpool's Champions League matches are split between several providers. DAZN shows most live, but Amazon Prime Video exclusively shows one selected marquee match on Tuesday evening.

From the 2027/28 season, Paramount+ will begin broadcasting the Champions League and take over a substantial share of the rights.

Should Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, ZDF will also show it live on free-to-air TV, as usual.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe marquee Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Liverpool FC TV guide: live text commentary on SPOX

We'll also cover selected Reds matches with live text commentary, which will appear here about an hour before kick-off.

Liverpool FC TV guide: club profile