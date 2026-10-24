Liverpool FC are competing in the league, the cups and Europe again this season. To catch every Reds match, fans need the right combination of broadcasters and streaming services.

For Liverpool fans, the overview below sets out which broadcaster shows each competition.

Liverpool FC on TV and live stream: who shows the Reds?

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Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via live stream

Sky hold all the Premier League rights in Germany and show every league match live, both individually and as part of a conference broadcast. That includes every Liverpool FC league game.

At home or on the move, you can also stream the Reds' matches on WOW or through the Sky Go app.

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Next matches LIV Premier League 10:00 BHA

From the 2025/26 season, Sky expanded their English football package to include the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. They will also show any Liverpool matches in the League Cup or against lower-division opponents live.

In Germany, DAZN exclusively show the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service carries all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool FC appearance.

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Liverpool's Champions League coverage is split between providers. DAZN show the majority of matches live, while Amazon Prime Video exclusively show one selected top match on Tuesday evenings.

From the 2027/28 season, Paramount+ will begin showing the Champions League and take over a substantial share of the rights.

If Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, ZDF will, as usual, broadcast it live on free-to-air TV.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League match every Tuesday exclusively on Prime Video!

Liverpool FC live text commentary on SPOX

For selected Reds matches, our live text commentary will appear here about an hour before kick-off.

Liverpool FC TV guide: club profile